Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Closeup computer laptop with january 17 word on the center of screen in calendar concept and pile of work paper on wood desk and wood wall in work room textured background with copy space
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

549675124

Stock Photo ID: 549675124

Closeup computer laptop with january 17 word on the center of screen in calendar concept and pile of work paper on wood desk and wood wall in work room textured background with copy space

Photo Formats

  • 4700 × 3092 pixels • 15.7 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 658 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

kenkuza

kenkuza