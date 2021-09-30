Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086558159
Closeup of boy touching metal net fence and walking past. Concept of poverty, immigration, bullying and kids stress
k
By kryzhov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
babybackgroundbarbedbordercagechildcloseupconceptcrimecutedangerdarkdepressionfacefeelingfencefingerfreedomghettohandholdinghumanimmigrationironkidlawlittle handslonelylonely girlmalemeshmetaloutdoorspersonplaygroundprisonprotectionrefugeesadsafetyschoolsecuritysteelsteel meshtoddlertrappedwalkingwireyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist