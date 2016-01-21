Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Closeup of box of fine chocolate candies in a beautiful plastic box isolated on a white background. Surprise gift for Valentine's Day or other festive occasions. Macro.
Chocolate box
isolated assorted box of ball shaped chocolates
Chocolate pralines in box
Chocolate sweets in box close up, on a white background
Box of chocolates homemade
view of box of nice chocolate candies on white back
Box of chocolates

See more

8151736

See more

8151736

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138199651

Item ID: 2138199651

Closeup of box of fine chocolate candies in a beautiful plastic box isolated on a white background. Surprise gift for Valentine's Day or other festive occasions. Macro.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OlgaGi

OlgaGi