Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088466606
closeup of a ballpoint pen resting on a pink ruled notepad with a scribble of black ink
Chicago, IL, USA
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appointmentbackgroundballpointblackblankbusinesscloseupcolorcommunicationconceptcopycreativedesigndocumentdoodledraftdrawingeducationemptyequipmentfreehandillustrationinkisolatedjotjournalmemomessagenotenotebooknotepadobjectofficepadpagepaperpenpinkpostschoolscribblesheetspacestickytabletexturetipwhiteworkwrite
Similar images
More from this artist