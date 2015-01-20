Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 1033376329
Closeup alarm clock for decoration show the time in a quarter to ten or 9:45 a.m. on old wood desk on green leaves in the park textured background
Photo Formats
4600 × 3067 pixels • 15.3 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.