Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082427378
closed steel door Shop shutters
Antalya, Turkey
N
By Neo Space
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbankruptcyblankblindcity lifeclosedcolor imagecovercurtaindamageddespairdoordoorwayemptyentrancegaragegategreyhomehorizontalilluminationindustryinteriorlightmaterialmetallicmodernno peopleofficepatternphotographyplasticprivacyprivateprotectionrollingsafetysecurityshadeshadowshanghaishuttersimplicitysteelstorestripedstripeswindow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist