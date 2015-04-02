Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Closed-up beautiful pink trumpet tree or tabebuia rosea in full spring flower blooming at Kamphaeng Saen, Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand. sensitive focus.
Edit
Pink sakura flower blossom in spring time with Soft focus, over blue sky. Sunlight natural background with copy space.
Beautiful cherry in spring time
Summer bright pink flowers close up 2019
Beautiful sakura blossom in the spring garden in the rays of the sun
Pink cherry blossom or sakura flowers on nature blue sky background.
Blooming red rhododendron
Pink and Purple Garden Phlox blooming close up

See more

1138269869

See more

1138269869

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142456425

Item ID: 2142456425

Closed-up beautiful pink trumpet tree or tabebuia rosea in full spring flower blooming at Kamphaeng Saen, Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand. sensitive focus.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serra Photograph

Serra Photograph