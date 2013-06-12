Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up of a young man's hand while using a orange cordless screwdriver. He is assembling furniture at home. He is putting a screw in a piece of wood furniture. Natural light in Madrid, Spain.
A kid pressing button on joystick. Horizontal outdoors shot

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137772115

Item ID: 2137772115

Close-up of a young man's hand while using a orange cordless screwdriver. He is assembling furniture at home. He is putting a screw in a piece of wood furniture. Natural light in Madrid, Spain.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Imanol

Imanol