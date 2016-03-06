Images

Image
Close-up of a woman's hand holding a white plug and about to plug it into a blue outlet on the wall in the house. The concept of energy conservation. Side view, selective focus
Caucasian hand gripping a three pronged power cord to insert into a power outlet
Inject alcohol spray on door knob and frequently touched area for cleaning and disinfection, prevention of germs spreading during infections of COVID-19 coronavirus
A person is touching a light switch to turn on the lights by wearing rubber medical gloves to protect himself against getting infected by corona virus.
close-up. ampoule with a vaccine in the hand of a happy scientist .
A small child wants to put a finger in the socket
Scene to open the door
Woman hand entering alarm system password of an apartment, house of business office. Surveillance and protection console against rubbery and thief

2130405485

Item ID: 2130405485

Formats

  • 3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Darkwisper S

Darkwisper S