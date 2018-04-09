Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of white spring flowers on blurred background of wicker basket with blue and white painted chicken eggs and feathers decorated with ribbon. Easter rural and rustic backdrop.
Formats
5000 × 3333 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG