Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097847222
Close-up of the white seed fluffs on a devil’s darning needles vine plant with a light dusting of snow on a cold December morning.
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbeautifulblurred backgroundbotany baybranchesbrightbrownclematiscloseupcloudy daycoldcold temperaturecold weathercopy spacecreeping vinesdecemberdetaildispersaldried plantenvironmentflowerfluffyforestfrozeniceice crystalslightmacromorningnaturalnatureontario canadaoutdoorplantrenfrew ontarioseasonseasonalseedseeding plantsnowsnowflakessoftsoftnessspreadingtexturevibrantvinewilted plantwinter
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist