Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090548552
Close-up view of purple ball as decoration hanging on the branches of a Christmas tree and sparkling in the sunshine. Colors of year 2022 - Very Peri
J
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022backgroundballballsbeadbranchbrightcardcelebrationchristmasclosecloseupcolorcolor 2022coloradocongratulationconiferousdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesigndetailevefestivefir-treefunglassgreenhangingholidayhorizontalmerrynaturalnewpinepostcardpurpleroundseasonspheresprucesunnytoytraditionaltreetwigvery periwinteryear
Similar images
More from this artist