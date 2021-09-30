Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093240458
Close up view of Christmas tree branch with decorative balls, toys and shining garland. christmas tree decorations baubles and lights on city market street
s
By sommthink
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
atmosphereaustriacardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas baubleschristmas marketcloseupdecemberdecordecoratingdecorationdesigneleganceelegantelementeuropefoodgingerbreadgoldenhangingholidayjingle bellsmarketmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearnew year backgroundnobodyornamentsoutdoorredseasonseasonalshinystallstarstreetsymboltexturetowntraditiontraditionaltreewinterxmasxmas treeyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist