Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101959025
Close up view black and white bath towel cotton-polyester surface. For background purpose.
Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
E
By Ekahardiwito
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbathbodycarecleancloseupclothcolorcottondarkdesigndetaildraperydryfabricfabric backgroundfabric texturefashionfiberfluffyfoldedfreshnessgraygrungehygienelightmaterialnaturaloldpatternroughsoftspacestructuresurfaceterrytextiletexturetexturedtowelwallwallpaperwarmwavewellnesswhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist