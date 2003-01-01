Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up view of beautiful purple wisteria blossoms next to a farm house on a sunny spring day, in Zhuqi Township, Chiayi County, Taiwan (with a blur background and shallow focus effect)
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135263835

Item ID: 2135263835

Close up view of beautiful purple wisteria blossoms next to a farm house on a sunny spring day, in Zhuqi Township, Chiayi County, Taiwan (with a blur background and shallow focus effect)

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

CHEN MIN CHUN