Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
close up vegetarian woman show orange in two hands, looking at camera while cooking fruit juice in kitchen with copy space. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen
a girl with an apple having fun
Beautiful pregnant woman doing exercising with dumbbells at home, healthy concept
Young housewife showing melon
a girl with an apple having fun
young beautiful woman eating an orange in her office
A young girl trains in the gym. A warm up before training. A girl is engaged in sports. Crossfit. Beautiful young girl engaged in fitness.
Young blonde woman with curly hair with an apple and with a bottle of water

See more

1626850600

See more

1626850600

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125048361

Item ID: 2125048361

close up vegetarian woman show orange in two hands, looking at camera while cooking fruit juice in kitchen with copy space. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2346 × 3569 pixels • 7.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 657 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 329 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chaiya Sakc

Chaiya Sakc