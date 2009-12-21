Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Close upof the pink pendulous flowers of forest lily, sand onion, or red hot poker (Veltheimia bracteata), native to the south-eastern Cape Provinces of South Africa
2304 × 3440 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
670 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG