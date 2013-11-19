Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of unidentified competitor rider on show jumper horse. Equitation event at summertime. Show jumping horse under saddle in action. Unknown dressage rider sits on her sport horse during race
Formats
3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG