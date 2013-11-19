Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Close up of unidentified competitor rider on show jumper horse. Equitation event at summertime. Show jumping horse under saddle in action. Unknown dressage rider sits on her sport horse during race
The side view of a rider sliding the horse in the sand.
Showjumping Horse in Hickstead, Sussex, England
The rider on the horse in training. Dressage
A close up view of a rider and horse running ahead in the dust.
Dressage horse and rider in black uniform. Beautiful horse portrait during Equestrian sport competition, copy space.
Dressage horse and rider. Red horse portrait during dressage competition. Advanced dressage test.
The rider in jeans, cowboy chaps and checkered shirt spinning his reining horse on the red clay an arena.

1093600799

2115816110

Item ID: 2115816110

Formats

  • 3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

acceptphoto

acceptphoto