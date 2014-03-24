Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Close-up of two closed books with blank covers in front of stack in rainbow colors paper wrapped books on white background, PHOTOGRAPH, NOT 3D RENDER.
Photo Formats
5572 × 3714 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.