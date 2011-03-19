Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
close-up trichologist treats patient, bald mature man with alopecia in hair growth clinic, anti-aging treatments for balding men. concept of hair transplant procedures for men, selective focus
Formats
5800 × 3867 pixels • 19.3 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG