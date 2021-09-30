Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085769912
Close-up of textured knitted blankets in a stack.
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractapparelautumnbackgroundblanketcanvascashmereclose-upcloseupclothclothesclothingcolorcraftdarkdecorativedesignfabricfashionfibergarmentgreengreyhandmadeknitknittedknitted textureknitwearlightmacromaterialoldpatternplaidretroscarfsoftsoftnessstackstylesweatertextiletexturetexturedthreadtrendwarmwinterwoolwoven
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist