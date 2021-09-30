Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084108836
Close up texture and pattern of the wall surface made of vertical wooden boards painted with light green color. Background and backdrop for design and decoration.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblankboardclose upcoarsecolordecorationdesigndetailemptyfencefreshgrainedgreengrungehardwoodin a rowlightmaterialnewobsoleteoldold-fashionedoutdoorspaintedpanelpatternplankprotectionretroroughruralrusticsidingsoft focusstripestructuresurfacetexturetimberunevenverticalvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwoodwooden
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist