Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100033118
Close-up texture of knitted beige fabric, background for banner, site, postcard, wallpaper
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeigeblanketcanvascarpetcashmereclose-upcloseupclothclothingcomfortcottoncozycraftdecorativedetailfabricfashionfiberfuzzygrayhairyhand madehandmadehigh qualityhorizontalknitknit patternknit textureknittedknitted backgroundknitwearmaterialpatternplaidsoftstitchsurfacesweatertextiletexturetexture backgroundtexturedthreadwallpaperwarmwoolwoolenwovenyarn
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist