Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086058767
Close-up of syringe inserted into vial on white background with copy space. Medical concept.
P
By PepeQuilez
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbottlecareclose-upcopy spacecurediseasedosedrugequipmentfluhealthhealth carehorizontalhospitalillnessimmunizationinfectioninjectinginjectioninsulinisolatedlaboratoryliquidmedicalmedicineneedleno peoplepandemicpharmaceuticalpharmacologypharmacyphotographysciencesyringetherapytransparenttreatmentvaccinationvaccinevialviruswhite
Categories: Healthcare/Medical, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist