Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088166453
close-up of a stone in a forest with a natural texture. a small crack in the stone. Closeup blurred stone background texture.
B
By Berniece
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarchitectureartbackdropbackgroundbackgroundsblackbluebrowncementcloseupcolorconcreteconstructioncrackeddarkdecorationdesigndetaildirtygranitegraygreygrungehardimagematerialmineralmountainsnaturalnaturenature's designsoldpatternrockroughsandscratchslatestalactitesstonestructuresurfacetexturetexturedvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist