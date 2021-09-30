Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086782457
Close up of a star made of Christmas balls decoration. New year concept. Minimal layout. Flat lay. Christmas theme, greeting card, invitation.
S
By Studiof20
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arrangementbackgroundballballsbannercelebrationchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas ballsclose upcloseupcollectioncolorfulcompositionconceptconceptualcreativedecemberdecordesignelementeventfestiveflat laygoldgreeting cardgrouphappyholidayinvitationisolatedlayoutminimalnewornamentpartypostcardposterredseasonseasonalstartemplatetop viewtrendywebwinterxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist