Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of the St Mary Lighthouse in the St Mary’s Island Nature Reserve with colony of birds resting on top of it. Situated in the North East of UK.
Formats
4000 × 6016 pixels • 13.3 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG