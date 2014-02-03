Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up shot of a purple lilac flower, syringa vulgaris. Shallow depth of field. Blurred bokeh background. Copy space with place for text, lettering. Nature photography taken in Sweden in June.
Formats
4386 × 2919 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG