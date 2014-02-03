Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up shot of a purple lilac flower, syringa vulgaris. Shallow depth of field. Blurred bokeh background. Copy space with place for text, lettering. Nature photography taken in Sweden in June.
Edit
Spring flowers on the tree photographed close up
Lilac bouquet in vase on purple background, copy space
Spring lilac flowers on green background. Bokeh. Selective focus.
Delicate lilac on green, natural background, space for text, postcard
Colorful flower blossom in flora botanical garden. Beautiful orchid flowers
Lilac branch on a green background. Spring, natural background, photo wallpaper, picture, poster
Lilac flowers on a tree in spring

See more

1059594545

See more

1059594545

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139853251

Item ID: 2139853251

Close up shot of a purple lilac flower, syringa vulgaris. Shallow depth of field. Blurred bokeh background. Copy space with place for text, lettering. Nature photography taken in Sweden in June.

Formats

  • 4386 × 2919 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anna in Sweden

Anna in Sweden