Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085216154
Close up shot of Mineral stone photo, background, design element. studio shot.
j
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagateagate marbleantiquearchitecturebackdropbackgroundbeautifulboulderceramic closeupcrystaldesigndetaildurableexteriorfloorformathueinteriorjademarblematerialmonochromenaturaloldpaintpatternrocksandsandstoneshadeslabslicesmoothsolidstonesurfacetexturetexturedtiletraceryvintagewallwallpaperwavewhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist