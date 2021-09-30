Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082414907
Close up of set of different colorful christmas balls on white background. Concept of Christmas and New Year. Beautiful bright decorations for winter celebration, events, holidays and greetings
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackdropbackgroundbaublesbrightcelebrationchristmaschristmas ballschristmastimeclose upcollectioncolorfulcolorscreativecroppeddecordecorationdecorativedesigneventfestiveglassgreetingholidayluxurymerry christmasminimalminimalisticnew yearobjectsornamentornamentalornatepartialpartyseasonsetshinysimplicitytop viewtraditionalwhitewhite backgroundwinterwintertimexmas
Similar images
More from this artist