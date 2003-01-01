Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up senior customer hand choose smiling face and blurred sad face icon on wood cube block for Service rating, satisfaction survey, customer requirement concept
Formats
7405 × 4937 pixels • 24.7 × 16.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG