Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084555503
A close-up of a rusty large industrial pipe
k
By kaskip
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbrownclosecloseupconstructioncorrodedcorrosiondecaydirtyenergyengineeringenvironmentequipmentfactoryflowgasheavyholeindustrialindustryironlargelinematerialmetalnatureobjectoiloldout of focuspipepipelinepipespipingplumbingpowerroundrustrustysewagesewerstacksteelstructuretechnologytexturetubevalvewater
Categories: Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist