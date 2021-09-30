Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081317624
Close up of red and white tangyuan (tang yuan, glutinous rice dumpling balls) with sweet red bean soup in a bowl on white table background for Winter solstice festival food.
Taiwan
R
By Romix Image
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adzukiasianbackgroundballsbeanbluebowlcelebrationchineseclose-upcloseupcopy spacecuisineculturedessertdongzhidumplingeatingfamily reunionfestivalfoodfreshglutinousgourmethappyholidaylantern festivallunarnewpinkredriceroundsnacksolsticesoupspoonstickysweetsyruptabletaiwantaiwanesetang yuantangyuantraditionalwhitewinteryear
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist