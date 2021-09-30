Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103459620
Close-up of a red knitted heart in the hands of a girl with a beautiful manicure. Valentine's day banner. Love. Organ donation. Pregnancy. Copy space.
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbannerblankbrochurebusinesscaringchildchildhoodchildrencleanclose-upcommunicationdaydecorationdesigndonationelementfloralgesturegirlgreetinghandhappinesshappyheartholidayiconinvitationlabelleafletlovemarketingmessagepeoplepostcardposterprotectionsaleshapesignsmallsymboltemplatetexttexturevalentinevalentines daywomanyoung
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist