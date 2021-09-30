Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095297585
Close up of raw smoked bacon roll on a plate with rosemary. Gray grunge background. Top view, flat lay. Textured object, selective focus.
Y
By Yulia Gust
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizingbackgroundbaconbreakfastcaloriescholesterolcloseupcookcookedcuisinecutdeliciousdinnereatfatflat layfoodfreshgourmetgraygreasygrungehamingredientkitchenlardlunchmealmeatmenuorganicplateporkproteinrawredrestaurantrollrosemaryrusticsaltedsliceslicedsmokedsnacktastytop viewtraditionalunhealthywhite
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist