Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094057250
Close up of the process of taking blood samples from a patient in a modern medical laboratory. Coronavirus, glucose, hiv, aids, syphilis
UNITED STATES
S
By Satyrenko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aidsanalysisarmbloodcarecliniccoronavirusdoctordonateequipmentexaminationfemalegirlgloveglucosehandhealthhealthcarehealthyhivhospitalillillnessinjectinjectionlablaboratorymedicalmedicineneedlenurseoccupationpatientpersonpharmacyprocedureprofessionalresearchsamplesciencesittingsyphilissyringetaketesttreatmenttubeveinwoman
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist