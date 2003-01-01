Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of Precious Little Dwarf Mongoose Laying Down on sand. The common kusimanse (Crossarchus obscurus) is a small, diurnal kusimanse or dwarf mongoose. Selective focus of mongooses in the wild.
Formats
4802 × 3295 pixels • 16 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 686 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG