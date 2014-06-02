Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Close-up of a praying mantis, with light coating of dew, perched before sunrise on a cold summer morning with bull thistle, Michigan, USA
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

11844157

Stock Photo ID: 11844157

Close-up of a praying mantis, with light coating of dew, perched before sunrise on a cold summer morning with bull thistle, Michigan, USA

Photo Formats

  • 2732 × 4164 pixels • 9.1 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 656 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 328 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

D

Dean Pennala

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.