Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close-up portrait of a young man with a QR-code painted on his face, looking unfriendly directly at the camera. Global databases of people, control over a person. Coronavirus vaccination.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4667 × 7000 pixels • 15.6 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG