Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086434109
Close up portrait of young beautiful girl praying to God with wooden rosary. Selective focus eyes of child. Copy space.
Z
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeadsbeautifulbeliefbelievecatholicchildchildhoodchristchristianchristianitychurchcrossemotionexpressionfacefaithfemalegirlgodhandhappinesshappyhelphopehumanjesuskidlifestylelittlelovemeditationmouthpeoplepersonportraitpositiveprayprayerprayingrelaxationreligionreligiousrosaryspiritualspiritualitysymbolwhitewomanyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist