Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
close-up portrait of a woman after a shower with a black cosmetic clay mask on her face around her eyes and lips
Woman with purifying black mask on her face isolated on white background
girl with naked shoulders posing at grey background with facial mask black, skin care concept, beauty photo, skin treatment, hydrating skin mask, smiling.
Beautiful young woman on white isolated background in black coal face mask, asian.
A woman in a medical mask
woman removes a cosmetic mask from her face. Skin care, Spa treatments
Woman in cosmetic mask on isolated background
Beautiful girl with black facial cosmetic mask. Beauty concept. isolated

See more

1015615621

See more

1015615621

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123828999

Item ID: 2123828999

close-up portrait of a woman after a shower with a black cosmetic clay mask on her face around her eyes and lips

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6281 × 4187 pixels • 20.9 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

TRMK

TRMK