Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up portrait of happy smiling Caucasian blond female showing like hand gesture looking cheerful wearing orange hoodie, body language concept thumb up sign of pretty positive young woman face 
young man showing finger gesture
A strong image of a very stress and angry senior woman screaming and clenching her fists..
Young redhead girl with pink sweatshirt presenting and inviting to come with hand. Happy that you came on isolated white background
beautiful young girl with perfect teeth and oral hygiene
Portrait of superstitious little boywith crossed fingers over white background
young girl with two thumbs up on a white background
young Japanese woman making double stop gesture

See more

366313340

See more

366313340

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136170429

Item ID: 2136170429

Close up portrait of happy smiling Caucasian blond female showing like hand gesture looking cheerful wearing orange hoodie, body language concept thumb up sign of pretty positive young woman face 

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mariia Grishunina

Mariia Grishunina