Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087452477
Close-up portrait of an African sportswoman wearing wireless headphones wrapping a blue elastic strap on her hand while standing on a red colored background with a copy of space
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeadultadvertisementafrican americanathleteathleticattractivebackgroundbeautifulbody carebody consciouscardio trainingclose-upconceptsconfidencecopy spacedreadlockselastic strapemotionsexercisingfacial expressionsfashionablefitnessflexinggray tophealthylifestylelong hairlooking at cameraphysical exercisephysiqueprettyredresistance bandsmilesportsportswearsportystretchingstylishwellnesswireless headphoneswomanworking outworkoutyoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist