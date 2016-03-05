Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up portrait of abyssinian cat sitting on a windowsill and looking to the window. Three month old kitten of blue color with amber eyes. World cat day. Vertical image. Selective focus.
Formats
3177 × 4766 pixels • 10.6 × 15.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG