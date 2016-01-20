Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up of plastic crates with organic artichoke at farm field during harvesting with worker at background
Portrait of a hardworking latin american young woman standing on a livestock farm with a working tool in her hand. ..Close-up portrait
Young female office employee in protective face mask getting antiviral injection at workplace. Vaccination, immunization and disease prevention concept
Portrait of confident man librarian assisting woman in library
Portrait of american paintball player in mask who is aiming in opponents at paintball arena
Portrait of confident African American man cow breeder standing in outdoor cowshed on sunny summer day
African car mechanic with screwdriver repairing car engine under the hood in auto service
African-american and European men in warnvests and hardhats standing on construction site, smiling and looking in camera. One man holding paper folder in hands.

See more

2076624412

See more

2076624412

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134002767

Item ID: 2134002767

Close-up of plastic crates with organic artichoke at farm field during harvesting with worker at background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos