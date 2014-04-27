Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
close up photo of man's hand holding wooden toy airplane over wooden background. filtered image. aspiration and simplicity concept
Formats
4680 × 3090 pixels • 15.6 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 660 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG