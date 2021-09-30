Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095032691
close-up photo of gandarusa herbs in the garden
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aromatherapybackgroundbeautifulbotanicalbotanical gardenbotanybutterfly farmcloseupdiseaseenvironmentexoticflorafloralfoliagefoodfreshgardengreengreenerygrowthhealthhealthyherbherbalherbs and spicehibiscus gardenjusticialeafleavesmacromedicalnaturalnatureorganicorganizeornamentaloutdooroutdoorsparkplantrelievesportsspringsummertexturethai herbtreevariegatawillowwillow-leaved
Categories: Nature, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist