Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close photo of a beautiful lady with blond hair in warm clothes and a hood on a background of snowy city in winter, looking at the camera.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5946 × 3798 pixels • 19.8 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 639 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG