Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092665235
close-up part of female face of woman 40-50 years old with age wrinkles, wart over lip, concept of cosmetics, skincare, correction surgery, beauty and perfect skin, flyer for your ad antiaging
K
By Kittyfly
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
40-50adultaestheticageagedaginganti-agingbeauticiancarecaucasiancloseupcollagencomplexioncosmeticcosmetologycreasedermatologydirectnessfacefacialfemalefillersheadhealthhealthyinjectionlifestyleliftinglipsmassagemedicalmedicineoldpatientpeopleperfectionpersonprocedureproceduresrejuvenationreliefskinskincaresurgerytherapytreatmentwartwrinkles
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist