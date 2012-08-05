Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of a orange cactus. Orange cactus leaves. Orange color background. Cactus plant pattern wallpaper. Succulent plant patterns. Details of a succulent leaves. Succulent bloom. Orange succulent
Formats
5886 × 3924 pixels • 19.6 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG